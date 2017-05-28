NDRC is an early stage investor in tech and start up companies.

They have mentored and invested in over 200 companies to date which collectively have a combined market value of over €400 million and employ over 600 people.

May 31st is NDRC’s Investor Day when some really innovative start-ups will pitch for investment.

On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by Joanne Crawford, a professional actor and a Presentation and Pitch Training Coach.

As part of this years NDRC’s Investor Day, each start-up is getting coached from Joanne on how to deliver the best possible pitch.



Joanne told Conall how she has worked with a variety of people over the years, from experienced entrepreneurs and business executives to Government departments and business coaches to improve their delivery and communication skills.



She gave Team SBS her top tips on perfecting your pitch and selling your business and idea brilliantly on the day.

To find out more listen to the podcast below and check out Joanne's own website on: http://www.jocrawford.net/