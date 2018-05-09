“Morning Paula. I'm putting together a playlist of music to play in the background during the meal at my brother’s wedding in a few weeks. Have you any suggestions plus how long should the playlist be?” - Mick in Wicklow

After putting it out to the listeners of the Early Breakfast, we came up with a cracker of a list - more than 3 hours of music that surely caters for all tastes in music.

Power ballads from the 80s, cheesy pop music, some love songs, and even some instrumentals from Ennio Morricone – a mix n mix on Spotify. And here it is:

And if that wasn’t enough, Damien offered up his playlists from his son’s christening too, as he had the same idea not so long ago. Thanks Damien!

Click here