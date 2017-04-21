Praise The Lord Jaden Smith Has Released A Clip From His New Rock Band
Jaden Smith, actor, singer, water-company investor and deep thinker, has blessed us all with a snippet from a new tune he's releasing.
Will Smith's son, who co-stared with his Dad in Pursuit Of Happyness, is starting a rock band and has teased his 6 million twitter followers with a short clip.
It's eh... different.
This Is A Clip From A Rock Band I'm Starting pic.twitter.com/H143TVtcDf— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 20, 2017