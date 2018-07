Here is the work of Japanese felt artist Wakuneco who takes a picture of your pussy and makes a super hyper realistic version of it.

She uses a needle felting technique that creates the most insane 3D portraits.

Get ready to take a deep dive into these yokes:

Have a look at the process here. It's a painstaking labour of love.

But the result is phenomenal and preeetty creepy.

Check out her Instagram