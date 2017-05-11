We'll have to stick him on the subs bench lads, although Prince Charles has to get an A for effort!

Charles and Camilla are visiting Kilkenny this afternoon as part of their three day trip around the country.

This afternoon the royals were introduced to Irish hurling royalty in the form of Henry Shefflin, and Charles had a speedy lesson in the art of handling a sliotar and a hurl.

Not bad for his first try!