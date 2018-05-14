Innuendo is OUT, according to today’s Irish Daily Mirror, because the PC Police has said so. They say it’s sexist and outdated.

Whereas I don’t agree with the above statement, I do think a lot of the Carry On films and Great British Bake Off nudge-nudge sense of humour is silly and tasteless - but a lot of it makes me laugh out loud regardless. Sorry not sorry.

The listeners of the Early Breakfast got in touch with their favourite instances of innuendo, most of which were complete accidents. Some were not read out on air because innocent and all as they were meant, the PC police are everywhere and they’re always listening in case they miss a chance to be offended.

“Morning Paula, speaking of Ted Walsh, he once said of his daughter live on air, Ah she's a super woman, God she loves to ride!” - Mick in Laois

“Paula, when I worked in a fruit and veg shop I was always being asked if my melons were ripe or my pears were juicy!” - Lorraine Smyth

“Keep seeing a sign on the side of a van for a scaffolding company with the logo satisfaction guaranteed with every erection!”

“Hi Paula, i heard a good slogan for a plumbing business; your crap is my family’s bread and butter"

“ Paula my favourite ever is: US PGA Commentator says One of the reasons Arnie (Arnold Palmer) is playing so well is that, before each tee shot, his wife takes out his balls and kisses them ........Oh my god !! What have I just said?!”

“Hi Paula. Joseph O Connor talks about his trip to Disneyland and the tour guide showing them the world's biggest self supporting Mickey!”

“Clair Frisby talking about a jumbo hot dog on Look North said, There's nothing like a big hot sausage inside you on a cold night like this!”

“Morning Paula, when I got a gift of a nice bottle of whiskey I told my other half I had "a nice Black Bush" for him to try ... morto! Love the show!” - Maura xx

“Morning Paula! On the subject of innuendo, I remember years ago in the Christian Brothers Secondary School, our regular Latin teacher was absent and we had a woman substitute teacher take over (which was unheard of then in a male dominated school.) At the time we had to translate Latin passages into English which had never been seen before, Anyway she could never understand why we erupted into uncontrollable laughter when her opening sentence was take out yere Unseens!” - Sean in Tralee