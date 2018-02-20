Have you ever wanted to bring your little (or big) four-legged companion to the cinema? Well believe it or not, now you can.

To mark the release of new film, Isle of Dogs, written and directed by Wes Anderson, cinemas throughout the UK are allowing 'well-behaved' dogs to attend 'dog-friendly' special screenings of the new animation.

UK cinema giant, Picturehouse, will even go as far as to provide each dog with a water bowl and blanket so they can sit next to their owner. Sixteen cinemas are holding screenings and tickets are available at Picturehouse Cinemas.

The film set in Japan, follows a pack of dogs that have been forced to quarantine on a remote Japanese island due to contracting ‘canine flu’. The main ‘dogs’ of the film - Rex, Boss, Chief, King and Duke are fed up of their monotonous existence on the isolated island until a little boy named Atari Kobayashi arrives to brighten up their lives.

Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in store.

Puppies and popcorn, what more could you ask for!

Unfortunately, Irish cinemas don’t seem to be as open to us bringing our doggies along to the pictures. As of yet, no Irish cinemas have made a similar announcement.

But we live in hope.

The movie hits Irish cinemas on March 23rd.