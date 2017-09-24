Grania Murray is one of Ireland's leading interior design expert. She splits her time between Ireland and the US working on a range of high end residential and commercial projects including the recent renovations on Dublin’s finest hotels, the Merrion Hotel as well as The Roosenvelt Lofts in Downtown LA.

To add to her impressive CV she is also a member of the Leader's of Design Council and was selected to attend the prestigious LA Design Centre - Leaders of Design Conference in the K Club in April.

When speaking to Conall on the Sunday Business Show, Grainia expressed her ambitions to boost the reputation of Irish design and put Irish Design on the map.

Find out more about Graina's interior design business by listening back to the podcast and checking out her website on: https://graniamurray.com/