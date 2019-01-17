PYROMANIAC PROPOSAL

Firefighter Fakes Blaze At His Own House So He Can Propose To His Girlfriend

For some reason, Zach Steele aged 30 from California, thought it would be funny to plant six remote-operated smoke machines in their attic before supposedly ‘going out to the supermarket’.

“Originally I got one smoke machine, I went to test it and there was barely any smoke. One was not going to work, so I had to get more smoke machines.”

He ended up going overboard with six, which caused a lot of smoke to spew out of the house, sending his girlfriend Maddison into a justified panic when she returned to the house.

However, her mother was in on the prank and faked a call to 911, which gave the signal to Zach ― and a few of his firefighter buddies ― to arrive to the rescue in full gear.

Maddison wasn’t sure what to think at first. “I was so confused and I honestly could not sort through my emotions enough to really comprehend what was happening”

Then Zach whipped off his oxygen mask and got down on bended knee.

“I think she saw my face and calmed down, and realised what was going to happen,” he said.

“When he got down on one knee, I was so emotional. I was still shaking and crying yet so excited, It was truly the best, most indescribable moment of my life.” beamed Maddison.

The pyromaniac proposal, captured on body camera footage did bring on the waterworks and the viral video has set the internet ablaze.

Flamin' romantic or a fireball of cringe? You decide!