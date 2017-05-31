They did their thing to A-Ha's Take On Me when they were last on the BGT stage, and did such a good job they made it to the semi-final, which airs this Friday.

The pair say it's hard going when they are backstage taking part in the competition.

There are cameras pointing in their direction at all times, and the buzzer which indicates an act has been given the boot rings out sharply as the other act wait to take to the stage.

It's so loud it causes the other contestants to jump out of their skin.

With very little time to warm up, the pair then need to bounce onto the stage and deliver a winning performance, all the while knowing it could be their last.

Cian and Cormac joined Dermot & Dave to chat about their Britain's Got Talent experience so far.