John Garvey is the Founder of a new agribusiness platform, FarmHedge.

The platform is aimed at reducing farm input prices by getting farmers to order feedstuff collectively, or else to trade with each other.

Farm Hedge is another successful a spin-out to come from the University of Limerick.

The market of farming inputs is huge, these include things such as fertilizer, animal feed and animal health products.

Transactions in Europe alone are said to be valued at more than €250 billion.

John also told Conall how FarmHedge has also launched a new app, which allows farmers to view on-farm weather alerts and order farm inputs online.

Farmers interested in joining the platform can download the FarmHedge app using the App Store or iTunes.

To find out more about the business listen back to the podcast or check out their website on: http://farmhedge.io/