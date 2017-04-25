A Tipperary woman is hoping to raise money to teach refugees in Roscommon how to play the fiddle.

Around 140 refugees, mostly from Syria, are now living in a previously empty hotel in Ballaghaderreen in Roscommon.

Dermot and Dave listener Vanessa got in touch to say that her mother, Mary, was entertaining the children in the centre with traditional Irish music when they became interested in the fiddle.

"I'm not sure why they became obsessed with the fiddle in particular" Vanessa explained to Dermot and Dave, "but they begged my mother to teach them".

Vanessa's mother has now agreed and has set up a Go Fund Me Page in the hope of raising enough to buy 8 fiddle to teach the kids how to play.

You can listen to full interview with Vanessa here: