Although Rezoome was only founded last year it already is one of Ireland's leading recruitment marketing platform.

CEO, Cathal Doorley joined Conall on the Sunday Business Show this week to discuss the business and their recent developments.

Cathal told us how Rezoomo has developed a very engaging job seeking and recruitment experience. both for employers and prospective employees.

The company is currently expanding into new markets in support of the major petrol forecourt retailer, Applegreen.

Delighted to announce our close partnership with Applegreen Stores as we facilitate their growth in the Uk and US. https://t.co/pnVDLTWLIz — Rezoomo (@rezoomo_com) September 21, 2017

Recruitment company is scaling-up internationally by entering the UK and US markets in the coming months following a broadening in its partnership with Applegreen to support the company’s recruitment efforts as it continues to grow.

Find out more about Rezoomo by listening back to the podcast and checking out their website on https://www.rezoomo.com/