Reporter Gets Bashed By Football on Live TV
As we all know, anything can happen on live TV. This one looks particularly painful though.
TV presenter Melissa Stark was covering an American football game on Sunday between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers. There she was giving a solid report back to studio when a stray ball from the team warm up ended up, on her head.
She continued on like a pro though, fair play.
If you care to hear the latest on #TENvsLAC, watch this video. It may or may not include @melissastark getting hit in the head with a 🏈 pic.twitter.com/VwJuSZjxzY— GMFB (@gmfb) October 21, 2018