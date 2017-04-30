On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by Declan Trumble and Mario Gheghici, Co-Founder of Kudos Health.

The Irish start-up uses breakthrough technology to create new app to track employee health and wellbeing.

The new app will not only track employees health but also allows employers to reward staff for their activity throughout the year

Declan Trumble told Conall that the aim of the app is to replace current outdated step challenges or other one-off health initiatives, which only suit people with certain levels of physical fitness.

To find out more about the company or get the app for yourself, check out their website on: https://kudoshealth.com/