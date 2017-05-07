Paul Farrell, Vice President of Commercial at Virgin Media was on the Sunday Business Show this weekend to tell us about Voom Pitch the national and regional pitching competition of Virgin Media.

The competition gives entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses the opportunity to pitch their ideas to expert judges and win prize money and business promotion opportunities.

Sir Richard Branson himself will be judging the national competition, which has a prize fund worth over 1.2 million euro!

Have you heard? #VOOM is back. Launched with the help of @richardbranson, a bus and a big red button… 🚀🚌🔴 pic.twitter.com/cBq85z1GMb — VirginMediaBusiness (@vmbusiness) May 4, 2017

This week - Virgin Media Business announced the launch of Voom Pitch with the help of Richard Branson and last year’s winner, Toby McCarthy from MacRebur.