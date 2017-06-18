Mary Harding, Founder and CEO of Tonn Surf T-Shirts joined Conall on this weeks Sunday Business Show to tell him all about her interesting career and successful surf-themed design company, Tonn Surf T-Shirts.

The company takes inspiration from “Tonn,” the Irish word for wave.

Mary noted that the company is a “unique lifestyle brand" which was inspired by the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s surf heritage.

The brand was recently stocked by Wolf & Badger in New York-they and has been worn by celebs such as Rita Ora, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne.

Conall was very impressed with Mary's career. In the past she has worked as a fashion designer for some major brands in New York and even a personal shopper for Desperate Housewives actress, Marcia Cross.

Tonn has also gone international, currently selling to Japan, Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK and Austria.

The T-shirts are ethically made in 100 per cent organic indigo dyed cotton and the sweatshirts incorporate Irish linen and tweed from Baird McNutt and Magee.

For more on Tonn Surf listen back to the podcat and check out their website on: http://www.tonnsurf.com/