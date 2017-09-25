On Sunday Breakfast, Alison Curtis was privileged to chat to a lady called Róisín O'Sullivan, who is a cancer survivor from Cavan.

Róisín was diagnosed last March with breast cancer, and decided to come on air to help others in their battle with the disease.

Alison asked Róisín how, and when, she first noticed something peculiar with her body, "I was getting ready to go to bed one night and when I took off my bra I felt a pull in my boob. It was quite small". But if she hadn't been regularly checking her breasts, she may not have noticed it in time.

She spoke of the stages that followed in her treatment - which included: chemo, radiation therapy, a complete left mastectomy, sentinal biopsy and anxillary node clearance.

After such a gruelling experience, one would think that it would be nearly impossible to remain positive - so how did Róisín react?

Well Róisín became a self confessed 'selfie addict'; she took pictures of herself to remind her of a moment, a feeling - both good and bad. Then, on the bad days, she would look at the happier snaps and say "I can beat this", "I'm a survivor!".

"I'd never dream of taking a selfie in the normal run of things"

Róisín wanted to inform the nation that we need to start checking ourselves, and see how important it is to support initiatives like Dare to Care, The Irish Cancer Society, and other campaigns, to put money into research and give long-term patients a better quality of life.

You can listen to Alison and Róisín's beautifully poignant conversation in full here:

Now we need YOU to get involved. Join us in the fight against cancer by creating your own fundraiser and setting your own targets.

G'wan, get involved, have the craic and raise money for a very worthy cause while you do it.







You can also text DARE TO 50300 to donate €4.00

Text costs €4. Irish Cancer Society will receive a minimum of €3.25. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.