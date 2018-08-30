Ronan O'Gara Responds To His Brilliantly Addressed Envelope
The former Irish rugby player and current legend got a surprise in the post that made him giggle so much he had to share it.
However, something was pointed out about how it could have arrived in France unless there was a very astute An Post affiliated Le Postie involved.
So, after mentioning it on air, Muireann got a call from a certain Corkman...he wasn't happy:
Arrives to the house in France !!!#outstanding— Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) 29 August 2018
# thanks Mary Keneally #Ballyporeen pic.twitter.com/tLMXfAoiXX
Now THAT is impressive but as pointed out by another Twitter user Pat Spillane had the greatest addressed envelope in An Post history:
That's nothing. Pat Spillane once got a letter addressed to "Pat Spillane, Bollocks, Kerry"— Padraic Courtney (@PadraicCourtney) 29 August 2018