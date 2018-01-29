Ronda Rousey has postponed any plans for a UFC return after making her professional wrestling debut.

The most famous female fighter in the world hasn't been in an octagon since December 2016 when she was knocked out by Amanda Nunes.

The American made a surprise appearance during Sunday night's Royal Rumble in Philadelphia.

After Rousy confirmed she has signed a full-time deal with WWE.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt”

“When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’”

“I just want to devote 100% of my time to wrestling right now. Whatever people want to call that, they can call it.”

Asked if this was the end of her MMA career, Rousey said: “I wouldn’t doubt myself doing anything.”