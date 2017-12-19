Even though Rory Cowan announced he wouldn't be returning to Mrs. Brown's Boys, his character will be staying in the show.

And they've come up with the perfect explanation to introduce the new cast member as the new Rory.

From the teaser below, we see Rory has undergone some pretty severe cosmetic surgery on his face.

While we don't know who will be taking the reigns as Rory just yet, its a foolproof way to slot in the new Rory!

Don't miss the Christmas special on RTE at 9pm on Christmas Day.