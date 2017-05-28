Last year we met some inspiring young entrepreneurs who joined TeamSBS even though they were still in school.

They were back on this week's Sunday Business a year later still going strong and still in school!

Jack Manning , Johnnie Bell and Eamonn Flannery are all currently in fifth year and also happen to be the founders of the successful business, ExamLearn.



ExamLearn offers both Junior Certificate and Leaving Certificate study platforms providing detailed notes across a wide range of subjects, A-grade exam answers, essential study advice, and much more.

Since last years the business has expanded from just focusing on the Junior Cert to both the Junior and Leaving Cert. They also rebranded from jclearn to ExamLearn.

Users have also grown considerably to over 20,000 across both platforms and the young entrepreneurs have even taken on an employee.

Besides running a busy business Jack, Johnnie and Eamonn also have to get their own studies done as they are still in 5th year in Clonkeen college!

In need of some study support yourself? Then check out ExamLearn via the following link: http://examlearn.ie/