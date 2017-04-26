We've known it for years, but now it's been confirmed, Samantha Mumba's song "Gotta Tell You" has one of the greatest choruses of the 21st century.

That's a big claim but Billboard have compiled the list and who are we to argue with music industry giants like that?

To make the list songs needed to have "clever, catchy and utterly unforgettable" choruses and they needed to be easily identified from the song name.

"Gotta Tell You" came in at a very respectable number 74 and now we're going to be singing this bleedin' song all day.

Cheers Billboard!