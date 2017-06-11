Making her Team SBS Debut on this week’s Sunday Business Show, Seonaid O’Murchadha the new Disability Project Manager at the Employer Disability Information Service joined Conall to tell him about her hopes and plans in the new role.

Calling all employers! We are here to help you hire, retain and support employees with disabilities! #AskEDI pic.twitter.com/CijJ9QgEF8 — EDI (@EmployerDisInfo) June 11, 2017

Seonaid O’Murchadha suffered a tragic incident where she lost three of her limbs in a house fire when she was 18.

This didn’t stop Seonaid though; she now has bionic legs and an arm and told Conall how she pressed on and is now encouraging other people with disabilities to find employment as “work is the way forward”.

Twenty years on from the fire, Seonaid is doing this through working with the Employer Disability Information service or as she likes to call it “Edi”.

The EDI is not just for those with disabilities it also provides the employers with an expert peer source of advice and information on employing staff with disabilities, with a view to enhancing the confidence and competence of individual employers to employ, manage and retain staff with disabilities.

The service is managed by a consortium of employer organisations - Chambers Ireland, IBEC and ISME and is funded through the NDA, as part of the comprehensive employment strategy for people with disabilities.

You can get in touch with Seonaid and find out more about the Employer Disability Information service on their website at: http://www.employerdisabilityinfo.ie/