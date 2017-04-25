Serena Williams revealed last week that she is 20 weeks pregnant.

People were quick to do the maths and soon realised that the grand slam champion was pregnant when she won the Australian open back in January.

Now that her pregnancy is all out in the open Serena has written the sweetest open letter to her baby.

"My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. From the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy.

This might be the cutest thing you'll read all week folks.