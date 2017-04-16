Shelly Grey gives us her guide of what to do for the week ahead.

Theatre

A live play ,starring Daniel Radcliffe…..but shown in multiple cinemas across the UK and Ireland!

“Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead”

Live from The Old Vic Theatre in London

Based on 2 minor characters from Hamlet…..Rosencrantz and Guildenstern

This play expands upon their exploits .

A more comedic perspective…..

With brief appearances of major characters from Hamletwho enact fragments of the original's scenes.

Screened in various cinemas on Thursday coming at 7pm……Dublin, Gorey, Dungarvan, and just check your local cinema to see if they’re showing it.

MOVIE

Fast and Furious 8 came out this weekend in cinemas

The last film in the franchise was one of the highest grossing movies of all time back in 2015

It stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson Jason Statham, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

The plot: Vin Diesel’s character Dom is blackmailed by Charlize Theron’s character Cipher, with some inconvenient detail from his past, and he’s soon helping her create a lot of destruction and it’s up to the Rock’s character to teach him a lesson…..

You’ll only enjoy it if it’s your thing!

Described as dumb fun

Netflix Series

Girlboss – Series, 13 Episodes, April 21st

Based on the true story of Sophia Amoruso ……..as told through her 2014 autobiography of the same name.

The series …will follow Amoruso who, in her early twenties, became one of the first pioneers of the online eBay market,

………. using it to flip vintage clothing and other items.

Amoruso later went on to form the fashion website Nasty Gal, becoming –

The series is created by Kay Cannon, whose credits include 30 Rock, New Girl, and the Pitch Perfect films.

Executive producers on Girlboss include Amoruso herself, as well as CharlizeTheron

GIG

Grand Social in Dublin – A Celebration of Prince, Friday 21st April

Friday 21st April is the one year anniversary of the death of Prince

The Grand Social are marking the event with A Celebration of Prince taking place on Friday evening….

Live music, Showing the Movie Purple Rain, Panel Discussions (Kelly Anne) ……….various DJ’s spinning all Prince tracks including Kelly Anne Byrne

The whole venue is going to be converted into one big Purple playground

Encouraged to wear Purple……

Tickets are only 10euro ……………worth the trip up to Dublin

Dancing Diggers!! Friday 21 - Saturday 22 April 2017

Venue: Molloy's Quarry, Tullamore

Dancing JCB diggers are on their way to Molloy's Quarry, Tinnycross in Tullamore, County Offaly.



This is where Ordinary JCB diggers are controlled in unexpected ways by extraordinary (and brave) drivers. …….

It’s one part of the Construction and Quarry Machinery Show, which attracts over 8000 visitors (!!!!) from Ireland and abroad, …………….and the JCB Dancing Diggers Show is said to be a true highlight.

People’s Market Strandhill, Sligo

The Strandhill People’s Market takes place every Sunday in the unique venue of Hangar 1 at Sligo Airport in Strandhill,

Every Sunday from 11am to 4pm the market opens its doors selling an array of local crafts, foods and textiles.

But this Bank Holiday Monday it will also be open and is hosting Criunniu na Casca from 11am to 4pm with lots of various activities like live spray art, street performances and DJ sets…..