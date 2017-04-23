Sister of Dara Fitzpatrick Opens Up For The First Time Following Rescue 116 Tragedy
This Tuesday will mark six weeks since Rescue 116 crashed off the coast of County Mayo.
Captain Dara Fitzpatrick and Captain Mark Duffy both died in the crash while the search continues for Winchman Ciarán Smyth and Winch Operator Paul Ormsby.
Captain Dara Fitzpatrick was many things - an incredible pilot, a trailblazer, a mum to her son Fionn. She was also the sister of Niamh Fitzpatrick, who has been a core part of the Today FM team for many years.
This morning, Niamh returned to ‘Neil Delamere’s Sunday Best’ for the first time since the tragedy, to pay tribute to her beloved sister and the crew of R116.
Describing the experience as "huge emotionally", Niamh spoke about how she’s been coping with her loss: ‘You get the inconsolable moments, and then you have moments where you feel numb; as if this is all happening, but it’s happening through a glass window and we’re watching it. The odd time, you feel normal, and then you feel weird feeling normal.’
There has been an outpouring of grief for the crew of Rescue 116 around the country in recent weeks. Niamh explained to Neil this morning how her family have received huge support, ranging from offers of food and accommodation in Mayo to parents arranging playdates with Fionn: "I didn’t need my faith in humanity restored because I always had it, but my faith in humanity has been boosted by the way that people have shown their support. It’s been absolutely incredible, and it does help, because this is lonely."
The search continues for Ciarán Smyth and Paul Orsmby, something which Niamh describes as ripping "through the heart of everyone of us.... if Dara Fitz is in heaven, she needs to have a word with God, fairly fast."
Martina Smyth, wife of Ciarán Smyth, passed along a message of her own:
“Please just get across a massive thank you to the amazing people who have surrounded us. The goodness in this world far outweighs the bad. How blessed we are and none of us must ever forget it. The four crew we now grieve for, blessed our lives, and they have put special people at our sides. So it is as simple as ‘thank you”.
For anyone who is going through their own grief, Niamh has some advice that is helping her get through the overwhelming tragedy.
- Deal only with the facts, don’t speculate or assume.
- Focus only on the step that is directly in front of you.
- Break things down into small manageable chunks.
- Remember that even in the worst situation you have choices.
- Surround yourself with support, let people help you.
- Self-care even when don’t feel like it – rest, hydration, nutrition…
- Remember that no one is extraordinary, it is about ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We can all get into that space. It is about doing what is useful.
- Remember that “Some things in life cannot be fixed. They can only be carried”. Perhaps your only way is to carry your own tragedy, maybe it cannot be fixed and made ok. Then strengthen your arms, your back, your body, get strong people around you and forget hope of ‘fixing’ and get carrying.
You can hear Niamh's chat with Neil here:
Finally, Niamh wanted to thank all of the people who have helped in every way over the past six weeks...
- Blacksod Lighthouse Keeper Vincent Sweeney for raising the alarm so early.
- Rescue 118 helicopter (Sligo) who found Dara in the water (Capt. Mike Scott, Co-Pilot Paraic Slattery, Winch Op John Mc Shane, Winch Man Conal Mc Carron - who had damaged ribs from previous mission but got within an arm’s length of Dara before himself being swept by a wave).
- Achill Lifeboat who took Dara from the water and carried out CPR on her.
- Rescue 115 helicopter (Shannon) who brought Dara back to Castlebar hospital and carried her in themselves (Capt. Mick Meally, Co-Pilot Carmel Kirby, Winch Op Eamonn Burns, Winch Man Phil Wren).
- The Gardaí, including Garda FLO (Dublin Paul Flood; Blacksod Sinead Barrett).
- Dara’s colleagues & friends Mark Donnelly & Eoin Murphy from CHC who chose to come & break the news to us themselves at 6am on Tuesday March 14th.
- Dara’s colleagues & friends Cathal Oakes & Ciarán Ferguson from CHC who stayed with her in the mortuary until we got there.
- Pilots Mike Scott (118) and Mick Meally (115) & Winch Man Conal Mc Carron (118) who answered our questions about that night in great detail and with great patience.
- Dara’s colleagues & friends Mark Donnelly, Tony O’Mahony & Cathal Oakes for being by my side in Blacksod.
- Capt. Brian Fitzgerald Commander of LE Eithne for taking the families out to the crash site at Blackrock, Mayo.
- Navy and Garda divers, Civil Defence, Coast Guard, and all involved in the air, see and land search in Mayo, including Michael Hurst, Officer in Charge in Blacksod.
- Ballyglass, Achill & other lifeboats.
- Colliers Funeral Directors of Bray, for the utter professionalism from start to finish.
- Retired Sgt Anthony Byrne who piped Dara into the church.
- Dara’s Coast Guard colleagues and friends who carried her into the church and crematorium.
- Fr Andrew O’Sullivan of St Patrick’s Church who did such a beautiful funeral and month’s mind Mass.
- Conor Lehehan, videographer, who captured the funeral for us to have for Fionn when he is older.
- Rebecca Murphy who played the harp and sang Declan O’Rourke’s Galileo so beautifully at Dara’s funeral.
- The Glencullen Choir who “sang Dara home”.
- John Dowd from Fire restaurant Dublin who took his kitchen to Blacksod to support the sterling work being done by John Gallagher and the women of the community in feeding the search volunteers.
- Dunmore East RNLI for arranging the wreath laying ceremony and CHC’s Winch Man & Lifeboat volunteer Neville Murphy for inviting me onto the lifeboat to go to sea with them and lay a wreath from the four families.
- To all the people who have come to the house when we had Dara home, to the funeral, to the month’s mind, to visit us all since March 14th when our world stopped turning.
- For all the letters, cards, emails, phone calls, text messages, food dropped to our houses, offers of playmates for Fionn, psych support from colleagues, offers of houses in Blacksod, community support in Blacksod & in our local areas.
- To Today FM listeners for the outpouring of support. Indeed, without broadcasting experience I may not have been as able to speak to the media, to honour Dara and let people know who she was, to do the eulogy at her funeral, to have spoken here today.