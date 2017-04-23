This Tuesday will mark six weeks since Rescue 116 crashed off the coast of County Mayo.



Captain Dara Fitzpatrick and Captain Mark Duffy both died in the crash while the search continues for Winchman Ciarán Smyth and Winch Operator Paul Ormsby.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick was many things - an incredible pilot, a trailblazer, a mum to her son Fionn. She was also the sister of Niamh Fitzpatrick, who has been a core part of the Today FM team for many years.

This morning, Niamh returned to ‘Neil Delamere’s Sunday Best’ for the first time since the tragedy, to pay tribute to her beloved sister and the crew of R116.

Describing the experience as "huge emotionally", Niamh spoke about how she’s been coping with her loss: ‘You get the inconsolable moments, and then you have moments where you feel numb; as if this is all happening, but it’s happening through a glass window and we’re watching it. The odd time, you feel normal, and then you feel weird feeling normal.’

There has been an outpouring of grief for the crew of Rescue 116 around the country in recent weeks. Niamh explained to Neil this morning how her family have received huge support, ranging from offers of food and accommodation in Mayo to parents arranging playdates with Fionn: "I didn’t need my faith in humanity restored because I always had it, but my faith in humanity has been boosted by the way that people have shown their support. It’s been absolutely incredible, and it does help, because this is lonely."

The search continues for Ciarán Smyth and Paul Orsmby, something which Niamh describes as ripping "through the heart of everyone of us.... if Dara Fitz is in heaven, she needs to have a word with God, fairly fast."

Martina Smyth, wife of Ciarán Smyth, passed along a message of her own:



“Please just get across a massive thank you to the amazing people who have surrounded us. The goodness in this world far outweighs the bad. How blessed we are and none of us must ever forget it. The four crew we now grieve for, blessed our lives, and they have put special people at our sides. So it is as simple as ‘thank you”.

For anyone who is going through their own grief, Niamh has some advice that is helping her get through the overwhelming tragedy.

Deal only with the facts, don’t speculate or assume.

Focus only on the step that is directly in front of you.

Break things down into small manageable chunks.

Remember that even in the worst situation you have choices.

Surround yourself with support, let people help you.

Self-care even when don’t feel like it – rest, hydration, nutrition…

Remember that no one is extraordinary, it is about ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We can all get into that space. It is about doing what is useful.

Remember that “Some things in life cannot be fixed. They can only be carried”. Perhaps your only way is to carry your own tragedy, maybe it cannot be fixed and made ok. Then strengthen your arms, your back, your body, get strong people around you and forget hope of ‘fixing’ and get carrying.

You can hear Niamh's chat with Neil here:

Finally, Niamh wanted to thank all of the people who have helped in every way over the past six weeks...