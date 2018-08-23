Snoop Dogg is the gift that keeps on giving. From his iconic tunes to his random friendships, we just can't get enough of the man.

It seems Snoop has caught the cooking bug from his pal Martha Stewart because he is set to publish his own recipe book this year. The cook book, entitled "From Crook To Cook" will hit the shelves in October. The rapper released a statement saying:

“You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen. I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favourite recipes, ya dig?”

Can we just skip September and get straight down to whippin' up some Snoop delights in the kitchen?