We had a bit of a revelation on this morning's Dermot and Dave as listener James Walsh left us flabbergasted with his definition of a well-known saying.

I can guarantee that at some point in your life, someone has said "make sure you don't forget to wash behind your ears" to you, more than likely it was one of your parents, but what does it really mean?

We all thought it was fairly self-explanatory - give your lugs a good scrubbing, but Jimmy boy is on a higher plain of knowledge.

His girlfriend recently informed him that her mum always told them it meant 'to wash your nether regions'.

"YOUR WHAT???" *Dermot and Dave collectively gasped.

So they put it out to the good people of Ireland to see if anyone else had heard this definition, but it seemed James and co. were on their own.

This opened a bit of a Pandora's box as listeners started sending in more sayings they have misinterpreted over the years. Let's have a look at some:

Netflix & Chill

This became one of the quirkiest phrases on the planet a couple of years back as a new generation of series binge-watching lovers used it to get it on.

You'd be amazed at the barrage of messages we got from people who never got the memo on this, hence losing out on lots of pleasure.

Nice shoes

You may not believe it, but this is supposedly a statement of intent too. So if you go up to someone and say, "hey, nice shoes" with a bit of a sparkle in your eye, it's the same as Joey's iconic "How you doin'??"

Blood is thicker than water

Now this one has definitely fooled the whole world because according to Sarah in Wexford, this means the exact opposite to what we all believe.

You think it means 'family is more important than friends' right? Well what it originally stated was "The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb.", which means the bonds you choose to make are more important than the ones you're born into.

Freeze the balls off a brass monkey

Another peculiar sentence, but is very logical when you know the history to it.

It's got nothing to do with a bronzed primate's testicles, in fact, it goes back centuries:

So now for ya.

Have you got any more bizarre phrases for us? Or maybe you know the meaning to something we've been using wrong all our lives? If so, put us out of misery and tell us all about them in the comments.