Well, today has been an enlightening experience - all before 7am. I opened a can and worms are everywhere. The hornet’s nest has been prodded. The bear was poked. Pandora’s box has been opened.

It all stemmed from an article doing the rounds that states that Jaffa Cakes are now being sold as a packet of 10, rather than 12, and all for the same price. I mused that they are in fact, my favourite biscuit, even though they can’t be dunked. And I moved on with the show, and my morning, and my life.

Until.

“Uh oh people are gonna attack ya now for calling Jaffa cakes biscuits!” - Dave

@sweetpmac Mrs D cakes go hard when stale & biscits go soft,thats how it works. — David Brennan (@BallyfermotDave) September 26, 2017

“Morning mrs sweet p are Jaffa cakes really a biscuit?” - Ruairi

“Jaffa Cakes are defined as cake rather than biscuits for the purpose of VAT; i.e. there is no VAT on cake!”

Jaffa cakes are biscuits all day long 😡 @sweetpmac — Michael Behan (@MaroonRover) September 26, 2017

“Cakes go hard when they go off, and biscuits go soft therefore Jaffa cakes are cakes!”

“Jaffa cakes are biscuit - sure it says it on the box!” – Doogle, Athy

“Hi Paula, Michael from Cashel in Tipp here. You’re overlooking one little thing that gives it all away; Jaffa CAKES it's all in the name!”

@sweetpmac Jaffa cakes go hard when they are stale =cake biscuits go soft! They are actually taxed as cakes — Wayne O'Fathaigh (@Fattes13) September 26, 2017

Turns out that for tax reasons Jaffa Cakes are in fact classed as cakes and not biscuits!

As usual it comes down to money! pic.twitter.com/oNvX8cmY64 — granshalimousin (@granshalimousin) September 26, 2017

Floored! That wasn’t the only thing I learned on the show this morning. I have been educated by the listeners of the Early Breakfast and some of these facts are sweet, some are gross and absolutely none have been verified. Enjoy!

“Morning Mrs. Did you know that babies are born without kneecaps? They don't form until about 6 months.” - Jim in Abbeyleix. '

“Check out what sweet bread is Paula....!” - Cathal (the thymus gland of an animal, especially as used for food)

“Paula, pineapples take a year and a half to 3 years to grow!”

“Paula, did you know Gary Numan is 13 days older than Gary Oldman!”

“Paula, hedgehogs can run a top speed of 4mph!”

“Paula when the pope dies, they hit him on the head with a silver mallet three times and say his name to make sure he's dead!”

“Yoda and Miss Piggy were both voice by the same person – and besides Yoda, Miss Piggy, and the Cookie Monster,Frank Oz did the characters Fozzie Bear, Animal, Grover, Sam the Eagle, and Bert (from Bert and Ernie)”

“A group of pugs is called a grumble – isn’t that just perfect!” - Sarah

“Paula,koalas don't have full rib cages, so if you squeeze them too hard they will explode!”

“Flammable and inflammable mean the same thing!” (not quite actually, but the explanation is long and uninteresting)

“Paula did you know the Santa visits the kids here in Finland personally during the day on Christmas Eve and they get all their presents before they go to bed? The Finnish name for Santa Claus is "Joulu pukki" which directly translates Christmas goat!” – JEFF

“Hi Paula did you know if you put the entire world population standing shoulder to shoulder they would all fit in the county of Roscommon!” – Ronan, Bunclody

“Did you know the bucket was originally marketed as a portable hole.” - Matt the Spicer.

“Paula did you know your ear lobes are same distance apart as your nipples are!”

“Hi Paula. Did you know that wallabies are the only animals that can pause their pregnancy? If food was very scarce or something like that - they have the ability to delay the pregnancy!” - Kieran

“Hey Paula, a cute Did You Know...Sea Otters hold hands when they go sleep floating on the water, so if they drift away from the rest they ll not in their own, their buddy is with them! Plus they also have skin pockets and often keep their favourite stone in there to crack shellfish!” - Darragh in Cork

“Hi Paula.. Peter Durand invented the tin can in 1810 to preserve food, just as well cos the can opener wasn't invented until 1858 by Ezra J Warner!” - Cathal in Cork

“Hey Paula - Incorrectly is always spelt Incorrectly, unless it is spelled Incorrectly!” - Eddie, heading to Galway with a full signal on Vodafone enjoying a Jaffa Cake

Hi Paula, did you know that the Amazon River has no bridges built across it despite being 7,000kms long!” - Noel.

“Did you know giraffes can only sleep standing up?” - Enda

“If the entire population of the UK licked the Queen three times she would disappear somewhere between the second and third lick”

“Morning Paula! Did you know that cow have best friends and can get stressed when separated? Also a group of rabbits is sometimes called a fluffle love the show!”

“The collective noun for a group of Wrens is a chime!

“Here’s another one for you, the ultimate trivia about trivia! The word itself comes from Roman times, when information boards were placed at forks in the road, stating what was happening, upcoming events and points of information of the area. From that fork in the road, you had 3 ways to go, so tri via- or trivia as we know it! The ultimate piece of trivia about trivia!” - Darragh in Cork.

“My little girl will not far asleep unless I hold her hand till she nods off..maybe she is part sea otter!” - The greenkeeper in Mullingar

“Paula, birds drink but don’t wee, and pandas don’t drink but they do wee!! FACT!” - Jim

“Morning Paula, my fact is that a group of Unicorns is called a Blessing!” - Karl in Killorglin Co. Kerry

“Hi Paula, did you know that the PlayStation 4 is called the "PS4" because it’s the fourth PlayStation!” - Dermot Navan

“Paula. A flock of Crows is called a Murder. And the Elephant is the only animal to have 4 knees and the only thing it can't get is the Whooping cough!” – Bas

Boy penguins will present a pebble to girl penguins that they like. Kind of like how we propose with rings!”

“Morning Paula!! Fact: until 2002, Disneyland employees were not permitted to wear their own underwear while dressed in character. Instead, the park provided them with jock straps, cycling shorts, or tights that wouldn't bunch! Now for ya! Yours, in Jaffa Biscuits!” - Siobhan from Kinsale.'

Did u know @sweetpmac cows produce up to 45 litres of poo/wee a day 😱 #AdorableAnimalFact — Joe O'Neill (@stratfordno1) September 26, 2017