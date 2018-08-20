“I got soul but I’m not a soldier” – it sounds great but what does it mean, Basil?

Brandon Flowers has explained these lyrics before:

"I don't know why I wrote it, but I know I'd been listening to a lot of U2's Joshua Tree and All That You Can't Leave Behind. Some people act like that line is nonsense, and I just don't understand that. If you listen to the song, it makes perfect sense. Our fans get it."

So there you have it: that line from The Killers song All These Things That I’ve Done is no longer a mystery.

However, there are many songs out there with lyrics that have bugged us over the years. Some are just absolute nonsense! Have a read:

"I met a girl. She asked me my name. I told her what it was." Razorlight - Somewhere Else

"From the first kiss, you had your eyes wide open. Why were they open? - How does Bruno Mars know that her eyes were open? Hypocrite!”

“What would she look like with a chimney on her!! What's that all about Paula??” - Glenn in the lorry

“Good Morning Paula. Regarding odd lyrics, how about that classic in Desree – Life. I don't want to see a ghost, It's a sight that I fear most. I'd rather have a piece of toast?!”

“Good morning Paula. The line and chorus from Savage Garden’s song, I knew I loved you before I met you doesn’t make sense!” - From John A in Killarney

“Hey Paula. What about that song that goes and if I had a rainbow, I'd put the end of it at our toes it sounds like he's saying 'arseholes' instead of 'our toes'. Why would anyone ever think to put a rainbow at their toes anyway? This show is a godsend for us insomniac, cheers!”

“Katy Perry. You change your mind like a girl changes clothes!” - Paul Mullingar

“Hi Paula, peaches come from a can / they were put there by a man / in a factory downtown!” - Mick in Laois

“Morning Paula, the only thing I remember about the one solo hit that Bryan Mc Fadden had is the line I lift up my finger and watch football on TV… wtf!”

“Hi Paula, Crowded House Don't Dream It's Over. There is freedom without, there is freedom within, try to catch the delude in a paper cup. WTH does that mean?”

Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof?? What are you on about Pharell?” - Martin in the bus

“T to the A, to the S T E Y - girl, you tasty - Will.I.Am, Fergalicious. Will. I. Am can't spell!” - A

"What rhymes with hug me?"

“Hi Paula I have 2. Robbie Williams Early morning when I wake up I look like kiss but without make up… So he just looks like Gene Simmons a normal man? And All Saints: A few questions that I need to know. Should that not be answers?” - Joh

“Hey Paula, I love the way your underwire bra always sets off the x-ray machine......... It's not an xray machine it's a metal detector!” - Niall, Cavan

“Good Morning Paula... The Shakira song, Whenever Wherever: Lucky my breasts are small and humble, so you don't confuse them with mountains... Utter tripe! Ah well, Happy Monday!” – Damo, Laois

"I seen a lot of things in this world - Stevie Wonder - Signed, Sealed, Delivered”

"Swag, swag, swag on you. Chillin' by the fire while we eatin' fondue -Justin Bieber from Boyfriend

“Paula I recently heard Another Level’s Freaky with You for the first time in ages... the lyrics made me laugh out loud and cringe and want to puke all at the same time! Google them if you don’t remember!"

“Hi Paula. The line Take me to New York I want to see LA in American Boy by Estelle is a line that bugs me. LA is on the west coast. How the hell can you see it from New York?!” - Ger in cork