This morning, Gareth sent a text into the show to say goodbye; he finishes up his current job at the end of the month and so ends the night shifts (and early breakfast radio). Texts like that make me sad – don’t leave me! He asked that I play Paul Brady, The Long Goodbye and I happily obliged.

Darren then sent me a Snapchat saying he was crying – bawling – listening to that song because it brings back so many memories. What song/s do that to you?

Songs That Move You – to tears or smiles, either one is good!

“Moon River and Pink Floyd Wish You Were Here - I sang these to my son when he was little and they are both so special to me!”

“I heard In My Life by the Beatles recently for the first time in a little while and a little tear welled up”

“Hurt by Johnny Cash, Paula. It was one of the first songs I heard on the radio after my girlfriend's dad passed away. He was the coolest man I ever had the pleasure of knowing and he was a huge Johnny Cash fan - it still starts the tears flowing 10 years later” - Ray listening in Limerick

“Hi Paula, Take That - Rule the World reminds me of being very pregnant with my oldest child, Christopher, he used to jump around in my stomach every time that song came on the radio, and it was the only song to settle him when he was a baby! Love your show and Today FM.” - Amanda in Waterford.

“Leo Sayer Orchard Road reminds me of growing up in the greatest street in the world - Healy Terrac”

“Hi Paula, the song that gets me is You Raise Me Up by Josh Groban. l sang it at both my parents funerals “ - John Bowe, Kilcock

“Paula Fatboy Slim Praise you always makes me smile. My granny danced her feet off to this at my 21st in 2001. She’s gone now but she was some mover! Mad woman!”

“On Top of the World by Imagine Dragons. I know it was really overplayed but it reminds me of meeting my now husband. It was on the radio in the car when we went away on our first weekend away together. Always makes me smile!” – Katie on the nightshift

“Paula that psycho song moves me. I get terrible flashbacks about my ex and that horrible time of my life.” Niall

“Tried it on with this girl in a nightclub years ago she told me to dream on but I kept persisting - 20 years later though we happily married with 4 kids so - Dream On By Aerosmith!” - Paul Dublin

“Morning Paula, the song that gets me every time I play it is Lifted by the Lighthouse Family. It was the first slow dance for my wife and I!” - Mick in Laois

“Hey Paula Dido's Thank You reminds me of when my eldest boy was born. I had a great playlist playing when I was in labour with him and her No Angel album featured heavily. While I can’t remember exactly what song was playing when he was born, this one certainly brings back all the memories!” - Laineymoo

“Morning Paula it has to be Rosalita by Bruce Springsteen. It always reminds me of my first ever concert in Slane 1985 at the tender age of 18 yrs and my first weekend away with my husband Johnny of 29 years. Best weekend ever!” - Pauline

“Morning Paula. Alesso, Heroes means so much to me. It reminds of the Yes Equility Vote in 2015. I was going to vote at 7am in my old school convert in Kilkenny City and I was met by a nun that was teacher who know me very well. She put her hand on my shoulder and said "Good luck to today Pamela " - I thought what a human thing to do.I played this song on a loop until my mate txt to say Congrats Pamela when is the big day! Still brings tears to my eye. Amazing time and at 51 years old, I don't think I could top that feeling!”

“Disturbed: Sound of silence. A girl I'm mad into and I connected over that song. We had a short but very intense relationship. We're no longer seeing each other, but every time I hear it I go from happy to sad and back to happy.”

“Paula I worked for a summer on Nantucket Island in the mid 90s and it was literally the best summer of my life. I met and fell madly in love with a man who was also working there for the summer – 4 months of absolutely brilliant times. I had to come home and get back to reality and I haven’t heard from him in years but Crowded House Fall At Your Feet was our song and every time I hear it now I’m 19 again, footloose and carefree!”

“Haha Paula, Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall always takes ME back to my carefree J1 days in Chicago in 2011 just like Crowded House did for the other listener who was in Nantucket! What are the chances!”

“Paula, Katie Taylor's final Olympic ring walk song always reminds me of my third girls birth. I have four girls in all, and on my way to Wexford for the birth of number five and don't know what it's going to be!” - Colin from Wicklow