How do you know Julian Gough? Well, it depends entirely on your age.

If you're under 12, he's the cool guy writing brilliant books for you -- his Rabbit and Bear novels are award-nominated and loved by children across the country. If you're under 30, you may known him as the literary novelist who teaches creative writing in University of Limerick and regularly pens journalism. If you're in his own age bracket, on the other hand, you'll have heard of him as the guy who once topped the Irish singles with his band Toasted Heretic, who were formed in the 1980s and took their inspiration from the likes of The Smiths, Bowie and Morrissey.

Brought up in Nenagh, the multi-faceted Gough has been living in Berlin in recent years, but he has returned to the country to take up a writer-in-residence post at the University of Limerick.

"I used to be a fairly literary figure in a band and now I'm a fairly rock 'n roll person as a writer," he said on the show, talking about his background. Musically, Gough loves his indie rock music. "The Smiths were a huge influence. After Bowie, the Smiths were the biggest influence because they were wearing jumpers out of charity shops. Bowie was so far away you didn't know how to get there, whereas you could get a bus to where the Smiths lived."

Gough played one of his own songs on the show -- he's happy they continue to have a life on the stereos of fans, even if Toasted Heretic are no longer a going concern. "It's very moving that the songs continue to exist. That they've had a life in the 21st century is astonishing to me."

