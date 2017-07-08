Sorca McGrath arrived to do Songs in the Key of Life armed with the most beautiful selection of tracks.

It was no surprise, really. The Coolac-raised musician has been making mixtapes for people for most of her life, so she knew exactly what she wanted to play to show where she's coming from musically.

Before the show started properly, though, we kicked off by playing one of Ships' own new tracks -- 'Where We Are', taken from their beautiful new album Precession. The Dublin band specialise in a gloriously detailed, wafty and ethereal blend of electronica and pop music. After the track played, Sorca explained how she formed the band with Simon Cullen back around 2011 and the pair gradually found their way into the kind of music they wanted to make together.

Sorca also works as a DJ occasionally -- she features in the new documentary Move the Needle, which aims to highlight female DJs working in the industry in Ireland -- and she is also a qualified play therapist, offering therapy through the medium of music and other activities.

Sorca loves loads of different kinds of music and that was evident from her song selection on the show, which contained tunes from many of the greats. Speaking of Nina Simone, Sorca said: "Nina Simone brings truth, passion and raw pain. You'd be hard pressed to hear her and not have it hit you in the gut."

Then there were The Beach Boys. Sorca initially planned to go for the classic 'God Only Knows', before opting for a more idiosyncratic choice -- their song Vegetables. "I love humour in music," she said. And, in all honesty, if you haven't heard this track, you really should -- it's an object lesson in how to make beautiful songs while also having a bit of craic.

Listen to the show in full below:

Sorca McGrath's Playlist

1. Fats Domino - Ain't That a Shame

2. Frank Sinatra and Count Basie - Fly Me to the Moon

3. Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong - They Can't Take That Away From Me

4. Nina Simone - Love Me or Leave Me

5. The Beach Boys - God Only Knows

6. Kate Bush - December Will Be Magic Again

7. Travelling Wilburys - Handle With Care

8. Bob Dylan - Mozambique

9. Michael Jackson - Billie Jean

10. Prince - The Beautiful Ones

11. Bjork - Unravel

12. Portishead - The Rip

13. Arthur Russel - I Couldn't Say It To Your Face