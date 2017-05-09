It's just what you want in a superhero really!

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the new Homecoming movie due out later this summer, showed that he not only has a talent for saving the world, but he's also got some dance moves too.

He is the latest actor to take part in Lip Sync Battle, and his performance of Rihanna's Umbrella has gone viral.

Have a look at his transformation in the video below.

I bet all the super-villains are shaking in their boots after watching this video.