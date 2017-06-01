Star Studded Line Up For Graham Norton Show This Week
If you plan on resting up on Friday night ahead of the long weekend, you're in for a treat!
The Graham Norton show has one hell of a line up, which includes some Hollywood A listers like Tom Cruise and Zac Efron.
That's not all, there is also some epic music in store as Beth Ditto is back to perform her brand new single.
Have a look at the teaser video for the show below.
You really won't want to miss this one... @TomCruise, @ZacEfron, @bethditto, @WallisAnnabelle. This Friday at 10.35pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/aF57tGhuqK— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) May 31, 2017
All you need now is a takeaway and that's Friday night sorted.
The show is on BBC One at 10:35.