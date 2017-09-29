Dermot and Dave are just about to hit the road again for their 'Ah Sure Look It' Comedy Tour.

Ahead of their first gig in Sligo tonight, Brian Munnelly has done some epic impressions of Steve from Kodaline, Francis Brennan and more wishing the lads the best of look.

For the next month Dermot and Dave will stop off at a number of locations across Ireland for their tour.

The shows in Ennis on Friday October 13th and Wexford on Sunday October 29th are sold out.

Have a look at these epic good luck messages below.

It's hard to pick a favourite, but you can't deny that Steve from Kodaline's pun game was strong.