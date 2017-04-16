Andro Donovan, Global Speaker and Author of “Motivate Yourself” spoke to Conall O'Morain on the Sunday Business Show this week.

The acclaimed let listeners know how to avoid a "business burnout" and stay motivated while trying to achieve their goals.

Andro told Conall her 10 signs to look out for if you are heading for burnout and how to avoid it.

These signs include:

You feel demotivated, fed up, and become irritable and grumpy. Your energy goes down when you look at your grueling schedule. You begin to future your life to the oasis of free time you can see down the line. You stop being present and begin to go into automatic pilot mode. The meaning that you normally experience in your day-to-day work is replaced by a feeling of hard slog, and a yearning for the end of the day to come when you can rest. You feel that you can't see the wood for the trees, with hundreds of demands on you coming from so many different directions that you have lost your ability to choose where to put your energy. You're drowning in emails, and feel helpless in the face of your inbox, because you can no longer filter the vital from the urgent. You start to reduce or regularly dispense with ‘me' time (and time for sleeping, eating, exercise, etc) in favour of ‘catching up on work'. You realize that you haven't spent any relaxed time with your friends/partner/parents/kids for weeks. Your Netflix subscription has expired and you didn't even notice. Does this sound familiar? If the answer is YES, then this is when it's essential to STOP and begin to cut out the clutter.

