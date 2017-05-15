There were a lot of punning opportunities when Steve Wall -- frontman of The Walls and The Stunning -- arrived into Today FM to deliver his selection of picks for Songs in the Key of Life.

Would Steve be brewing up a storm? Would he create a wall of sound? Would there be a stunning selection of tunes on the show? Well, all of the above actually: Steve knows his tunes. He grew up amongst song-lovers. "There was always music being put on," he recalled on the show. "The stuff I was attracted to first were the Beatles albums. But I didn't sing until I was in my early 20s. We formed a band called New Testament in college, but I was the guitar player."

When The Stunning formed in the 1980s, they quickly had major success, with tracks including 'Brewing up a Storm', 'Half past two' and 'Romeo's on Fire'. They played to thousands around the country, headlining festivals such as Feile. Sometimes, the fame was a little alienating to them.

"We were a modest bunch of lads," Steve said. "So it was funny to be followed around [the likes of] the Brown Thomas lingerie department. I was buying a present for my girlfriend at the time.I was in looking at lingerie and every time I looked around, there were school girls hiding. I realised I was being stalked."

Having formed The Walls in the 1990s and developed an acting career on the side -- with roles in Moone Boy, Rebellion and the lead role in an upcoming Chet Baker biopic -- Steve has become used to being in the public eye.

But even he was taken aback by the outpouring of support for him and his family recently, after tragedy struck when two members of their clan were involved in a terrible car accident that proved fatal for Steve's niece. A fund was started to help with rehabilitation for his brother Vincent, who was seriously injured in the accident.

"The support that the family has received from people in north Clare and everywhere has been incredible," Steve said. "Vinny was in a coma for a week and he didn't know about his daughter's passing. When you're a parent, you can't imagine what it must be like to lose a child. It never goes away, but maybe you just learn to deal with it over time."

Music has been a support to Steve in recent times -- The Stunning have just released a new single, with an album on the way -- and he picked John Murry to play on the show. "He's an American guy and a fabulous songwriter. There's something about it. It's just a gut thing. With me it's always my gut that tells me if I like a track."

Listen to the show in full below.

Steve Wall's Playlist

1. The Stunning 'Brighten Up My Life'

2. The Byrds 'Wild Mountain Thyme'

3. Wheat 'Don't I Hold You'

4. The 4 of Us 'Going South'

5. Van Morrison 'Queen of the Slipstream'

6. John Murry 'Photograph'

7. Chet Baker 'You Don't Know What Love Is'

8. Sonny Condell 'Down in the City'

9. The Walls 'May the Road Rise'

10. Gillian Welch 'Everything is Free'

11. Nick Mulvey 'Fever to the form'

12. Joan as Policeman 'Eternal Flame'