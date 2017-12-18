For most of us, the Christmas Season begins once the Coca-Cola Christmas truck ad gets played on TV..

Well your ultimate Christmas dream may come true, because you can now win a night aboard the Coca-Cola Christmas truck in London!

"During the sleepover, guests can listen to specially curated Christmas playlists, kick back and watch their favourite festive films and open stockings loaded with presents from Santa – all whilst being surrounded by the truck’s 8,772 twinkling fairy lights." Festive fairies Coca-Cola said.

They're even throwing in Christmas dinner and a concierge service to cater to all your Christmassy needs.

To enter, just go to laterooms.com, and all this could be yours..