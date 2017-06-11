Last week we heard from Mike Webster of Mobacar who coined the term “Silicon Glen” for the base of his highly advanced AI Tech company which was based in Kerry....well we are back with yet another company taking on the giants and doing it from the Silicon Glens of Kerry yet again!!

Storystock.com, founded by Tralee man Francis Fitzgibbon is a young team of five people based in the Kerry Technology Park who are trying to create a global media company...do they need to get off the Island? Kerry seems just fine for now!

StoryStock.com is an Irish company that is passionate about storytelling. They use a network of journalists and content creators to drill down into communities and tell the stories that are not being told.

Stories of love, loss, triumph, politics, adventure, mental health, sickness and happiness all blend together to create one of the world’s first digital story archives on http://www.storystock.com/

StoryStock from StoryStock on Vimeo.

While the target market is primarily the media...Francis also says his customer are businesses—he says he also thinks that storytelling is now taking off in the business community in a new way. Technology has allowed brands and businesses to track what people are saying about them as well as allowing them to tell their story.

StoryStock are now collaborating with the Kerry Film Festival and are seeking people to submit stories!

The competition is looking for real stories about real people around the world. Ten stories, which should be videos of 3 minutes or less, will be selected for a live screening as part of the Kerry Film Festival.

The winner on will take home a prize fund of 1500 euro with the runner up taking home a prize fund of 500 euro.

You can enter the competition via the following link: http://www.kerryfilmfestival.com/submit-a-film/