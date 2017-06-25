These lads may still be in their teens but already they have appeared on The Late Late Show and in the Irish Times TWICE and been a talking point around the GAA community on websites such as Pundit Area and The Hogan Stand.

Together with Cormac Spain, Carl Cullen and Ross Byrne are Founders of ROC Protection the overall winners of The National Student Enterprise Awards 2017, as well as The Griffith College Enterprise Competition 2017.

Fantastic time on @SBSTodayfm showing off the ROC baselayer and Soc #teamsbs pic.twitter.com/1YGr2mbnuu — ROC PROTECTION (@ROCProtection) June 25, 2017

Carl and Ross joined Conall this week on the Sunday Business Show to show off two of their impressive products. First, The ROC Hurling Protective Base Layer, a base layer to be worn under a hurlers jersey to protect them from on rushing sliotars and hurls and second, The ROC Soc, basically a new style shinguard for hurling.

They will be appearing in The Enterprise Village of The Ploughing Championships this year as well as doing some work with Kelloggs Cúl Camps.

You can check out ROC Protection for yourself on their website via the following link: http://www.rocprotection.com/