Dublin lads Solbas, Glory, Whodis and Gryz first met playing gospel in their local church.

With a number of hit songs behind them, their new single 'Mile High Club' will be released this coming Friday (30th).

Humaans!! 🔊🔊Our next single, 'Mile High Club' drops this Friday, September 29th! We can't wait for you to hear it and hopefully love it! 🎶🎤🌈 pic.twitter.com/d0Wc2gN0p4 — Super Silly (@Supersillymusic) September 25, 2017

If you managed to catch them at Indiependence or Forbidden Fruit this summer, you'll know the way they combine gospel music and RnB & hip-hop is not only pleasing to the ear, but incredibly catchy too.

If you didn't catch them live this summer, they'll be playing Dublin's HWCH Festival in Tramline this Saturday and Guerilla Gigs at The Harbour Bar in Bray on October 21st.

To keep up to date with all things Super Silly, head over to the guy's Facebook page.