I finally - finally - finished Mad Men and although it was a great show (particularly the first couple of seasons) I realised at the end that I actually didn't care a jot about Don Draper or what happens to him. The show had so many other more interesting characters (Roger Sterling? Brilliant!)

We got chatting about the best TV characters and here they are; the ones you love, the ones you hate and the ones you love to hate. Oh, and we've cracked the mystery around Jessica Fletcher as well.

“Paula, from Scrubs, Dr Cox. Amazing at his job, commands respect from everyone he meets, and while he might be fond of belittling anyone who screws up to the point of the person being in tears, he's usually right.Kind of like Gordon Ramsay!”

“Best TV character ever is Spongebob. He is always happy and lives next to his best friend!”

“Hi Paula, I know you’re a big fan - I don't think Tony Soprano will ever be beaten when it comes to complex protagonists.”

“In terms of acting, it has to be Joffrey. I don't think there is a TV character I have ever hated that much before!”

“Tyrion Lannister Paula! If anything happens him next week when Game of Thrones comes back, I’ll die!”

“Mickey Donovan from Ray Donovan is the best by a mile!” - Micheal from Limerick

“Paula John Locke from Lost was the best character in lost because he was just so tragic. At every turn, there was bad luck or bad people out to get him.”

“Morning Paula, one of the best characters on TV had to be Victor Meldrew of One Foot in the Grave. Richard Wilson was a genius actor who played the grumpy pensioner to perfection. I sympathised with him because most of what he complained about was actually worth complaining about!” - Mick in Laois

“Walter White, enough said!”

“Orange Is The New Black is one of my favourite TV shows but I HATE Piper Chapman. Awful character!”

“Sex and the City - Carrie Bradshaw is so self-involved and childish. And she is also a terrible friend, I don’t know why she was so popular!”

“The Walking Dead. A constant, on-going, love-hate relationship with Rick. I'm getting annoyed just typing this!”

“I love Game of Thrones but can't stand Jon Snow. He's just too moody and brooding for me. Can’t see what the big deal is apart from the fact that he’s handsome!”

“Hi Paula, the fat controller from Thomas the tank engine is one of the greatest, especially when you spot the dark undertones of the show and realise he was a gang lord using the trains for criminal activity!” – Mark

“I don't really hate her, but I have a strong dislike for Rory Gilmore. Pain”

“House of Cards is fantastic but Frank Underwood makes my skin crawl.”

“Pacey and Joey in Dawson's Creek - god they were annoying, so melodramatic but wasn't it brilliant!” – Lisa

“Dick Moran was some sly fox on Glenroe - felt sorry for poor old Mary McDermott though!” – Paul, Dublin

“Paula have you seen The Handmaid’s Tale? Eslisabeth Moss’ character is amazing. Offred...brilliant acting. I had nightmares after watching the first episode of that show, the shock factor is definitely there. If you haven’t seen The Handmaid’s Tale watch it. It is a true horror story. It’s brilliant!”

“Hi Paula. I have just 4 words for you; The Big Bang Theory. It does my head in. Each character is more annoying than the next!” - Joe in Mayo

“Janice Soprano. A poisonous, manipulative, and vain character (and therefore brilliantly written and acted).”

“Jessica Fletcher from Murder she wrote. I still think she was doing all the murders and pinning it on others. How many murders could happen in a small fishing town that were seemingly unrelated? And every time she went on holiday or on a trip someone died there too. If she was coming to visit me I'd be like - no thanks. Think about it!” - Shorty in Galway

“Paula. ..I can't stand Paul Brennan in Fair City. Wannabe gangster!” – Jane in Tralee