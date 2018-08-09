We've all been there. Jumping on the TV show bandwagon a little bit late. You FINALLY start watching the show that everyone is talking about, you get really invested in it... and then someone goes and drops a spoiler.

From Game of Thrones to Breaking Bad, there's some huge TV shows out there that are impossible to watch without hearing something about the plot or reading about a character's death online. We asked you what the biggest spoilers you've ever heard were and we feel for those of you who've had an entire show ruined by one throwaway comment.

Maybe next time just lock yourself in your room with a month's supply of food and don't leave until you've finished?