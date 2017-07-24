Jake MccGwire is CEO of Ticketchain, a new ticketing platform that leverages Blockchain in order to control touting and eliminate fraud in the secondary ticketing market. Ticketchain formed in November 2016 and are currently participating in the Launchbox Accelerator at Trinity College Dublin. The have won the world`s largest Blockchain hackathon in November 2016, achieved 2nd place in the Trinity Entrpreneurial Society Dragons Den and were accepted into the 2017 Launchbox Accelator program. While there are big players in this market, most noteably Ticketmaster who have been noted in the past for their lack of innovation over the years, this platform can ultimately solve some of the main issues that arise from paper ticketing systems.

