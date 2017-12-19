The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now, because she's creating a social networking app..

The Swift Life is TayTay's new app that's a haven for dedicated Swifties to share their Taylor love, share exclusive news, videos and pictures.

She's even given us Taymojis..

You can follow Taylor on the app and see what she's up to and even gain access to a SwiftSend where your posts can get her DIRECT attention!