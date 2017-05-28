On the May 23rd graduates of NCAS Fashion Degree showcased their collections.

One very important part of the NCAD’s Fashion Design course is a focus on making their fashion students ‘fit for business’.

NCAD places much emphasis on the significance of collaborations and link-ups with industry partners to ensure students are exposed to the realities of the fashion business.

On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by Alex Milton, the Head of Design at NCAD along with Laoise Carey, winner of the showcase's first prize of €3,000 and Colin Burke who was awarded €1,000 as runner-up.

For both students, the prize also includes an installation of designs in CREATE at Brown Thomas in July and a mentoring programme with the management team.

Conall was very impressed with the graduates and agreed that they both had bright futures in the world of fashion.