It's Valentine's Day, in case you've been hiding under a rock. Not a massive fan of VD (heh) but I love love so today on the Early Breakfast, we set out to find the most romantic song of all time. And find it, we did.

Below is a Spotify Playlist of more than 4 hours of gooey songs as suggested by the listeners today.

Tom Baxter's Better almost won - but Dire Straits pipped him to the post. The most romantic song of all time is... Romeo and Juliet. Naturally.

Have a listen... and tell 'em you love 'em!