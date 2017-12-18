Are you the type to buy 14 loaves of bread and 27 cartons of milk on Christmas Eve 'just in case'?

Well The 2 Johnnies want you to calm down.

Johnny B and Johnny S told Muireann their guide to surviving Christmas which includes top tips like baking a pavlova for the neighbours and how to get through the family Monopoly game.

The pair also took a swipe at Ed Sheeran for threatening to beat them to Christmas number one and explained why Die Hard is NOT a Christmas film.

We also played out their festive tune 'Hometown Christmas'. All proceeds from the single will go to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.





